ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Abkhazia

Abkhaz PM in critical condition in Moscow hospital with Covid-19

messenger vk-black email copy print

The condition of the 68-year-old Prime Minister of Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab, who has been at a Moscow hospital since January 8 after confirmed infection with the coronavirus, continues to deteriorate. Doctors assess his condition as “persistently severe.”

Ankvab fell ill at the end of December 2020. In the first days, he was treated at home. Then he was hospitalized in Abkhazia, but was soon transported to Moscow for further treatment. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

10 days later, on January 18, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Abkhazia notified that after some improvement in the condition of Alexander Ankvab, respiratory failure began to grow again and he was connected to a ventilator.

Toponyms, terminology, views, and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews