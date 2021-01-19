Abkhaz PM in critical condition in Moscow hospital with Covid-19

The condition of the 68-year-old Prime Minister of Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab, who has been at a Moscow hospital since January 8 after confirmed infection with the coronavirus, continues to deteriorate. Doctors assess his condition as “persistently severe.”

Ankvab fell ill at the end of December 2020. In the first days, he was treated at home. Then he was hospitalized in Abkhazia, but was soon transported to Moscow for further treatment. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

10 days later, on January 18, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Abkhazia notified that after some improvement in the condition of Alexander Ankvab, respiratory failure began to grow again and he was connected to a ventilator.

