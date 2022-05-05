President Zurabishvili: Georgia cannot confront Russia without NATO's help

Salome Zurabishvili about the war with Russia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the guarantee of Georgia’s security is its membership in NATO and the European Union, because the country will never be able to win a war with Russia.

This was stated by the president in an interview with DW.

“What we really need is a fast and short path to join NATO and the European Union, because this is important for our security. War cannot provide such security, because we cannot win the war against Russia”, Salome Zurabishvili said in an interview.

In the same interview, she said that the Ukrainians would like to receive weapons from Georgia, and open a “second front”, but this is impossible:

“Therefore, I think that the government is more realistic about what Georgia can do at this stage with the two occupied territories, one of which is about to hold referendum on unification with Russia.

“So, of course, we have to be careful, because we don’t have many opportunities, and no one will be ready to support Georgia like [Ukraine], but this does not change the level of our solidarity”, he said.