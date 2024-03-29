President of Georgia: "The diaspora should be given the right to vote in parliamentary elections in October"

Zurabishvili urges overseas polling stations

President of Georgia Salome Zurabichvili stated that envoys from partner countries are ready to facilitate the opening of additional polling stations abroad during the parliamentary elections in Georgia, scheduled for October 2024.

Zurabichvili also said that the Georgian diaspora, in turn, is ready to provide the spaces at their disposal to set up polling stations there.

The President believes that the opening of additional polling stations abroad is entirely feasible, citing Moldova as an example.

All these issues Zurabichvili discussed during a meeting with the Acting Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Giorgi Kalandarishvili and representatives of non-governmental organizations on March 29.

Salome Zurabichvili: “Why do we say that we don’t have the resources [to open additional polling stations]? I heard from the CEC that we do have resources. There are solutions. The main thing is to avoid discriminating against citizens living abroad.

It’s clear that it won’t be possible everywhere, where only 50 people reside. But we need to take a step towards opening polling stations in several countries, in cities with the larger diaspora.

The process should begin. We all need to start working to give the diaspora the right to vote, instead of using discrimination and offensive messages against them. It’s not enough to be proud of our diaspora when our football players return as winners from European countries. We must give people who live and work there the opportunity that rightfully belongs to every citizen.“

Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, stated that “Salome Zurabishvili has no moral right to meet with Kalandarishvili or discuss elections because she had been trying to prevent the appointment of Giorgi Kalandarishvili as the Chairman of the CEC.“

The Prime Minister, who was also present at the meeting, once again blamed the president, stating that ‘her obvious goal is sabotage, creating obstacles for the elections.’