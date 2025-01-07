'President of France should look at Ukraine' — Georgia and Western reactions to Macron's statement on Georgian election

Macron on parliamentary elections in Georgia

On January 6, during the annual meeting of French ambassadors, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about Russia‘s aggressive policies toward Georgia and other post-Soviet countries, citing the destabilization of Georgia‘s October parliamentary elections as an example.

“In recent years, Russia has increased its aggression toward Europe and other parts of the world. We see this in Armenia, where Russia suddenly became an ally of Azerbaijan simply because Armenians resisted them. We see this in Georgia, through the destabilization of the electoral process,” Macron stated.

The parliamentary elections on October 26 triggered mass protests across Georgia. Four opposition groups — three coalitions and one party — that entered parliament unanimously declared widespread electoral fraud, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the new parliament, and renounced their mandates. Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili also condemned the elections, labeling them rigged and the new parliament illegitimate, along with all its decisions. She vowed to remain in office until new parliamentary elections are held, enabling a lawful transfer of power. On November 28, Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister from the “Georgian Dream” party, announced that Georgia would suspend EU accession talks until 2028. This sparked a new wave of continuous protests. Tens of thousands of people are demanding the protection of the constitution, which enshrines the country’s commitment to European integration, and the holding of new parliamentary elections.

Macron’s remarks drew reactions from the French ambassador to Georgia, U.S. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, as well as Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

Kobakhidze urged Macron to “look at Ukraine,” while Papuashvili claimed that 61% of French citizens supposedly support Emmanuel Macron’s resignation.

How did world react to Macron’s statement??

French Ambassador to Georgia Sheraz Gasri highlighted in a post on the social media platform X that Macron supports new parliamentary elections in Georgia:

“As Emmanuel Macron makes support to democracy and freedom fighters a priority of our foreign policy, he commends the courage of demonstrators and of Salome Zourabichvili in Georgia and underlined that new elections could be a way out of the political crisis”

U.S. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson also responded to French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his support for fair elections in Georgia:

“I am grateful that Emmanuel Macron has endorsed the call of the Georgian people and Salome Zourabichvili for free and fair elections in Georgia. I look forward to him working with Donald Trump to make this a reality!”

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze suggested Macron should focus on Ukraine, which he described as being “sacrificed”:

“If Russia is interfering anywhere regarding neighbouring countries, it is interfering in Ukraine. <…> The President of France should look at Ukraine, sacrificed to destruction. I am addressing the real problem. I cannot comment on lies. I comment on the challenge we all face — the destruction of Ukraine.”

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili reacted with irony to Ambassador Sheraz Gasri’s remarks about the need for new elections in Georgia:

“I have no intention of interfering in France’s internal politics, but considering that 61% of French citizens support Macron’s resignation and 50% want the dissolution of the National Assembly, new elections could be a good way to resolve the political crisis in France.”

On December 20, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) published its final report on Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections, stating that the elections took place against a troubling backdrop:

● The report highlighted violations of ballot secrecy and voter intimidation, noting that the elections did not meet OSCE recommendations or standards;

● It emphasized that recent changes to Georgian legislation, such as the adoption of the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law and the law against “LGBT Propaganda,” negatively impacted civil liberties and society, reduced the independence of institutions involved in the electoral process, and increased pressure on voters;

● The OSCE also noted that complaints about electoral violations were not adequately addressed, while the violent dispersal of protests and mass arrests of demonstrators undermined the freedom of peaceful assembly;

● The OSCE recommended that Georgian authorities address the issues outlined in the report to uphold democratic principles in the country.