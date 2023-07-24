Presentation of the “Platform of Victory”

The opposition parties, “Unified National Movement” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli,” have presented a new political platform called the “Platform of Victory.” Its main goal, as stated by the chairman of the “National Movement,” Levan Khabeishvili, will be to serve the people.

Both leaders are calling for the unification of all pro-Western-minded individuals.

On July 20, the leaders of the opposition parties, “Unified National Movement” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli,” announced the creation of this new political platform.

According to the leader of “Strategy Agmashenebeli,” Giorgi Vashadze, the parties are beginning a movement for victory, change, and liberation from the Russian regime of [Georgian oligarch Bidzina] Ivanishvili.

During a joint press conference, the leaders declared that they will continue to fight against the current government’s strategy. According to the opposition politicians, they are forming the “Platform of Victory” on the pro-Western flank, and its doors are open to everyone.

Levan Khabeishvili stated, “I want to briefly talk about the tasks and goals we have. First and foremost, we promise our population, our pensioners, that the credits they took under oppressive conditions will be written off for 400,000 pensioners.

Secondly, we state that all schoolchildren, and there are around 600,000 of them in Georgia today, should receive free meals.

Thirdly, we say that Bidzina Ivanishvili is stealing billions using bitcoins, and approximately in a year, Ivanishvili, Uchi Mamatsashvili, David Hidasheli, and Otar Partskhaladze [Ivanishvili’s supporters] stole 10 billion from our people.

We say that we need not steal but restore tariffs to the level they were at. And let’s not forget that while you pay 18-22-26 tetris, Bidzina Ivanishvili pays eight tetris. Therefore, our task will be to serve the people.”

Giorgi Vashadze: “The Platform of Victory” is just the beginning; these are the first steps towards what we intend to achieve. We have formulated a strategy, and our alliance is the first step in telling everyone that, my friends, behind us is our Homeland, and ahead lies a great perspective to which we must lead our country.

Against us stands the “Georgian Dream” [the ruling party of Georgia], which has joined forces with the enemy. Today, the country has two options: one is a strong Georgia together with the European Union, NATO, and the entire civilized world, alongside Ukraine. The other is an oligarchic quagmire, enslaved and subservient to Russia.

The Ivanishvili-Garibashvili-Kobakhidze faction wants to push us into that quagmire. But we want to bring goodness, victory, and success to Georgia, to make Georgia a leading country in the region. And we will undoubtedly achieve this together with you, alongside all those Georgian patriots whose blood is boiling right now and who want concrete steps to be taken.”