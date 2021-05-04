post
JAMnews is hiring the editor of the English-language content and the social media manager in charge of JAMnews’ English-language accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that this is an additional guarantee to ensure the security of not only the southern region, but the entire country.
Protesters demanded punishment of university leaders for threats to students
Swiss bank sues Bidzina Ivanishvili, Credit Suisse accuses Georgia's shadow ruler of illegally publishing a confidential document
Patriarch of Georgia on gender identity and robots, and that journalists use hate speech against the church
Exhibits of the carpet museum of the city, which came under the control of Azerbaijan following the results of the second Karabakh war, are exhibited in Yerevan. Only this Shusha museum managed to take out its exhibits during the war
Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijan's entry into the EAEU, prisoners of war, large-scale opening of roads through the region - why is Lavrov going to Yerevan and Baku?
Eat, pray, drink – Easter traditions
So far, only 2,690 people have been vaccinated. The government considers this a "shamefully low rate" and intends to vaccinate within a week in order to infect with their example
A group of unknown persons severely beat the poet and blogger Fuad Rasulzade in Baku. The reason was a "joke" in social networks associated with Khudayar Yusifzade, who died in the war
Georgia considers lifting restrictions on those who have undergone full vaccination
Moldovan President dissolved parliament after pro-Russian opposition majority tried to declare a state of emergency in the country
Cleaning trash, conducting exhibitions or preparing workshops about environmental topics – people took different ways to celebrate the 51st Earth Day
Georgian civil activists protest against a bill to increase fines for petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders
Experts believe that this decision is an additional restraining legal lever - in order to avoid violations and to avoid the need for real punitive measures.
Three kilometers from Akhali Samgori there is a landfill that made the life of local residents unbearable
