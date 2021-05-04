ENGLISH arrow icon
Shushi Carpet Museum in Yerevan
photo icon

Stories of Armenian carpets from Shushi

Armenia

Exhibits of the carpet museum of the city, which came under the control of Azerbaijan following the results of the second Karabakh war, are exhibited in Yerevan. Only this Shusha museum managed to take out its exhibits during the war

