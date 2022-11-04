Political persecution threatens Georgia's future - Kelly Degnan



Kelly Degnan on Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic Future

Anything that even looks like political persecution threatens Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future, Ambassador Kelly Degnan said regarding the decision of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal to keep Nika Gvaramia, the founder of Georgia’s main opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi, in prison.

“You have all seen the statements of the US, the EU and other European friends of Georgia. Everything the United States has been doing for Georgia over the past 30 years is aimed at supporting a clear choice for a democratic future for the Georgian people,” Degnan said.

An impartial judiciary is critical to that future, she said. “This is a promise that the leaders of Georgia, including the ruling party, made to the Georgian people in the parliamentary elections, which is why it is so important to achieve the next very important step towards Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future,” Degnan went on.

“Everything that interferes with and endangers this deeply disturbing. In the US, we protect the independence of our judiciary because we know that an impartial judiciary is the foundation of our democracy. This is what gives it the strength to face the various challenges and trials of the times. We want the same for Georgia,” Degnan said.

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced after trial on May 16.

He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison on charges of abuse of power, namely using a company car for family needs.

Independent experts, NGOs and politicians consider Gvaramia’s arrest to have been politically motivated.

The case is politically motivated and Gvaramia should be released immediately, Marie Struthers, executive director of Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia office, said regarding Gvaramia’s arrest.

The US Embassy disapproved of the decision against Gvaramia. They see “a disturbing practice of selective investigations and prosecutions against those who are in opposition to the current government.”

