Georgia-Ukraine

Mikhail Podolyak: Send Saakashvili to us for treatment

Podolyak on Saakashvili

“Unlike Russia, we do not interfere in the sovereign affairs of other countries. We do not give any advice. At the official level, we ask the government of Georgia to send Saakashvili to us for treatment. There will definitely be no relatiation from Russia,” Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the presidential administration of Ukraine, said on the air of Ekho Moskvy.

“And if you don’t want to transfer him directly to Ukraine, transfer him to any third European country where you can provide the kind of medical care that, unfortunately, cannot be provided in Georgia.”

“As for my personal position, it is much more radical. I think the Georgian government deliberately wants to introduce Georgia into history as a black spot, as a state that deliberately tortured its president in prison. This is how it all looks to me. I give simple advice, without interference, I tell them directly — representatives of the current government, the state as a whole, deputies of the ruling party, the party that loves Russia so much for some reason, do not paint a black picture of yourself for the history books. The best option is to transfer him to any country, if you want I will personally come and pick it up, this is not a problem at all. I just want to understand their motivation,” Podolyak said.

Deputy of the Georgian Dream party Rati Ionatamishvili called the statement “an attempt to directly interfere in the justice system of Georgia.”

“It was an embarrassing statement and of course I can’t take it seriously. It is clear that this is an attempt to directly interfere in Georgian justice. Since such a decision is made by a judge and a court, taking into account independent and objective circumstances, and no one can interfere with the execution of this decision,” the deputy said.

