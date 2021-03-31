Pfizer vaccination begins in Georgia

Pfizer vaccine in Georgia

Georgian citizens eligible for vaccination can now choose to be inoculated against Covid-19 with the German-American Pfizer vaccine as of March 30.

On March 25, Georgia received 29,250 doses of Pfizer vaccine, with which more than 14,000 people will be vaccinated. After the first dose of the vaccine, they will receive a second dose in two to three weeks.

Registration for the Pfizer vaccine began on March 25; only healthcare professionals and people over 65 years old could register.

The quotas allocated by Tbilisi were met on the first day. The registration process was relatively slow in Batumi and Kutaisi, but in the end all Pfizer doses were booked.

Pfizer is being used only in three cities and six clinics throughout Georgia – four clinics in Tbilisi, as well as clinics in Kutaisi and Batumi.

Vaccination with the first dose of Pfizer will continue until April 14, and doctors will prescribe the second dose to each patient individually. The second dose should be given approximately 2-4 weeks later.



According to a US study, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 80 percent two weeks or more after the first dose and by 90 percent after the second dose.

The Astrazeneca vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and also available in Georgia, shows roughly the same efficacy.