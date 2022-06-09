"Peace, strengthening army or poverty" - what worries Armenians?

What worries Armenian people the most?

Consolidation of peace, demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and unresolved territorial issues – according to a survey conducted by the Caucasus Research Resources Center – Armenia (CRRC – Armenia), these three issues are of the most significant concern to the people of Armenia. Among the issues that require a speedy solution, the respondents also pointed to the need to strengthen the army and overcome poverty.

1,648 people took part in the survey. They expressed their opinion on the country’s foreign policy, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the 2020 war, as well as unblocking communications in the region. It turned out that 64% of the respondents consider the transport communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through the territory of Armenia as a threat to national security. And only 12% share the opinion of the Armenian government that the unblocking of roads creates prerequisites for economic development.

“Fragile peace” is one of the main problems

41% of the respondents indicated the need to conclude peace among the most important problems.

18% are concerned about the beginning process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, 8% – about unresolved territorial issues with Azerbaijan, 4% – about strengthening the army, and 4% – about overcoming poverty.

According to similar surveys conducted in 2019 and 2012, respondents cited unemployment and poverty as key issues.

“Was war inevitable?” – about the Karabakh conflict

66% of respondents believe that the second Karabakh war was inevitable, 34% – had the opposite opinion.

According to the survey participants, a new escalation around Nagorno-Karabakh is possible in the coming years. 27% of participants believe that the resumption of hostilities is possible in the next 1-4 years, 12% – in 5-10 years. According to 19%, peace has not yet come.

Only 26% of respondents were in favor of maintaining the status quo established after the cessation of hostilities. According to 42%, it is necessary to return all the territories that were under the control of the Armenian side before the 2020 war. 32% believe that only those territories that were part of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region should be returned.

91% of respondents believe that the war will have a negative impact on the socio-economic situation in Armenia.

79% are concerned about the uncertainty of their future and the future of their families, and 70% are concerned about their physical security.

“Cannot be a part of Azerbaijan” – on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh

78.8% of respondents agree that Nagorno-Karabakh should officially become part of Armenia. 59.8% are in favor of the status of an independent state. 23.1% believe that NK can be part of Russia.

Respondents disagreed that the unrecognized republic could become a part of Azerbaijan – under no circumstances, even in the case of granting the status of high autonomy.

“European Union or Russia?” – about foreign policy

12% of respondents fully agree that Armenia should join NATO, 16% believe that the country should join the European Union. 18% are in favor of maintaining membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, operating under the auspices of Russia.

Most of the respondents are against Armenia joining the Russia-Belarus Union State.

​The respondents consider Russia (57%) and France (12%) to be friendly countries, while Azerbaijan (75%) and Turkey (22%) are hostile.

It is noteworthy that Russia’s rating has gradually fallen in recent years, even though it tops the list of friendly countries by a wide margin over all others. In 2013, Russia was considered the most friendly country by 83%, in 2015 – by 75%, and in 2017 – by 63%.