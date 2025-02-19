'Parliament today is on streets': Former diplomat on protests in Georgia. Video

Former official joins protests in Georgia

For 100 days, former diplomat David Chkheidze has been taking part in pro-European protests. A longtime critic of the government, he ultimately decided to leave public service a few weeks ago—after the ruling Georgian Dream party introduced a series of repressive legislative changes, some of which directly affected civil servants.

In December 2024, after hundreds of officials condemned Georgian Dream’s decision to halt Georgia’s EU integration process, Parliament amended the Law on Public Service, making it easier to dismiss employees under the pretext of reorganization..



“With these changes, the party can push out hundreds of unwanted employees, leaving them jobless and without social protections,” lawyer Nika Simonishvili told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty..

In the video, the former diplomat—an experienced public servant and international relations expert—now introduces himself to journalists as an activist, sharing the story of his ongoing protest.