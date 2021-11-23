ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Opposition supporters form human chain in Tbilisi on 18th anniversary of Rose Revolution

messenger vk-black email copy print

November 23, the 18th anniversary of the Rose Revolution, was celebrated by hundreds of residents of Georgia‘s capital, Tbilisi, who formed a human chain in the city’s main square.

Protesters held Georgian and EU flags, roses, and small banners with inscriptions describing the results of the revolution.

“Patrol instead of hooligans”, “West instead of Russia” the banners read. The Ukrainian flag was also displayed at the rally.

anniversary of the Rose Revolution
Human chain in Tbilisi. November 23, 2021. Photo: Bashir Kitachayev / JAMnews

The rally was organised by supporters of the United National Movement, the opposition party that ousted Eduard Shevardnadze’s government in Georgia in 2003 following the Rose Revolution.

On November 23, 2003, Saakashvili stormed the Georgian parliament, ousted President Eduard Shevardnadze, took his place and drank tea from his cup.

Saakashvili, 36, was holding a rose as a sign that his actions were peaceful.

anniversary of the Rose Revolution
Human chain in Tbilisi. November 23, 2021. Photo: Bashir Kitachayev / JAMnews

On the 18th anniversary of the Rose Revolution, its protagonist, Mikheil Saakashvili, a former president, was admitted as a prisoner to the Gori Military Hospital. The ex-president was taken to this hospital a few days prior to November 23, following a 50-day hunger strike.

His release was one of the main demands of the people who joined the human chain. Numerous banners with this inscription were displayed at the rally.

anniversary of the Rose Revolution
Human chain in Tbilisi. November 23, 2021. Photo: Bashir Kitachayev / JAMnews

In addition to ordinary citizens, the rally was attended by many celebrities and members and leaders of the United National Movement.

“Our main message is to return freedom to our country. We must liberate the captured state, everyone, every citizen of Georgia, and free Misha. Misha must be released”, said Khatia Dekanoidze, a former Kutaisi mayoral candidate and member of the United National Movement.

anniversary of the Rose Revolution
Human chain in Tbilisi. November 23, 2021. Photo: Bashir Kitachayev / JAMnews


The leader of the party, Nika Melia, said that by the end of the week the public will learn a specific action plan – a strategy that will lead the opposition to victory.

“The most important thing is strategic patience, you, me and many people wanted the oligarch not to be in charge of state institutions and the country to be able to breathe.

It will happen, definitely in the near future, but complaining about why it did not happen yesterday will not help tomorrow and the day after tomorrow”, Melia said.

Most read

1

The aftermath of ex-president Saakashvili's hunger strike - what will happen next?

2

Pressure on Armenia: what does Baku want and what does Russia expect? Commentary from Yerevan

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

"I know how to change the world". Video from Abkhazia

5

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

6

Hunger strike of Azerbaijani political prisoner Salekh Rustamov hits 17th day

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews