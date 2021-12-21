ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Abkhazia

Opposition protests in Abkhazia, authorities fear storming of presidential palace. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print
Opposition protests in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, the opposition is protesting within a meter of a complex of governmental buildings. Authorities fear that the rally will turn into the storming of a presidential palace.

At the moment, the complex of government buildings looks like an impregnable fortress. The quarter adjacent to the complex is surrounded by metal fences welded to each other. On top of that, the entrances to the complex are blocked by school buses and police cars. All security forces have been mobilised.

The opposition believes that President Aslan Bzhania has exacerbated the crisis. He is now being blamed for over a year-long energy crisis, because of which continuous scheduled power outages are still happening.

Opposition protests in Abkhazia
Protest in Sukhumi, December 21, 2021 Photo: JAMnews

The President is also accused of leaving the fight against Covid-19 pandemic to its own – anti-pandemic measures exist on paper, but in reality, no one is following them.

The opposition accuses the president of double standards in the sphere of justice, law and order, saying that on the one hand president Bzhania always protects members of his inner circle, and on the other – persecutes members of the opposition.

On the eve of the rally, President Aslan Bzhania called on the people not to succumb to provocations and not to participate in the opposition protest.

Opposition protests in Abkhazia
Protest in Sukhumi December 21, 2021 Photo: JAMnews
Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews