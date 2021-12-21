Opposition protests in Abkhazia, authorities fear storming of presidential palace. Video

Opposition protests in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, the opposition is protesting within a meter of a complex of governmental buildings. Authorities fear that the rally will turn into the storming of a presidential palace.

At the moment, the complex of government buildings looks like an impregnable fortress. The quarter adjacent to the complex is surrounded by metal fences welded to each other. On top of that, the entrances to the complex are blocked by school buses and police cars. All security forces have been mobilised.

The opposition believes that President Aslan Bzhania has exacerbated the crisis. He is now being blamed for over a year-long energy crisis, because of which continuous scheduled power outages are still happening.

Protest in Sukhumi, December 21, 2021 Photo: JAMnews

The President is also accused of leaving the fight against Covid-19 pandemic to its own – anti-pandemic measures exist on paper, but in reality, no one is following them.

The opposition accuses the president of double standards in the sphere of justice, law and order, saying that on the one hand president Bzhania always protects members of his inner circle, and on the other – persecutes members of the opposition.

On the eve of the rally, President Aslan Bzhania called on the people not to succumb to provocations and not to participate in the opposition protest.

Protest in Sukhumi December 21, 2021 Photo: JAMnews

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable