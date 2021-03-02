'On the issue of the Georgian-Abkhaz dialogue' – an appeal from Georgian intellectuals

Civil society representatives in Georgia have issued an open letter title “On the issue of the Georgian-Abkhaz dialogue”, in which they called on Sukhumi and Tbilisi to deepen cooperation.

Since Aslan Bzhania became the new leader of Abkhazia, Alexandr Ankvab and Sergei Shamba have gained key senior positions, and Sokhumi has publicly reiterated a call for a direct dialogue with Tbilisi. In their public statements, both Bzhania and Shamba have referred to prospective topics for direct dialogue such as cooperation in the energy sector, trade, economy, freedom of movement, etc.

In addition, in December 2020, Sokhumi adopted a ‘foreign policy concept’, devoting an entire chapter to the Georgian-Abkhaz relationship. The document, among others, includes a section that, in parallel to the Geneva International Discussions, considers the possibility of establishing a bilateral dialogue format with Tbilisi.

The Government of Georgia has expressed a positive attitude towards Sokhumi’s call for a direct dialogue. On national and international platforms, Georgia has repeatedly stated its position of being in favor of resolving the conflicts only by peaceful means. Nonetheless, without specific and reciprocal offers from the Government of Georgia and a direct dialogue with Sokhumi, conflict transformation can hardly take place.

We, representatives of civil society, highly appreciate the readiness of Tbilisi and Sokhumi to engage in a peace dialogue and call on the Government of Georgia to take meaningful steps towards launching a direct dialogue with the Abkhaz society and political leaders. We also express our willingness to support this crucial process with our experience and resources.

We believe that direct dialogue will contribute to the making of mutually beneficial decisions and the normalization of the Georgian-Abkhaz relationship.

Sincerely,

Archil Gegeshidze

Giorgi Kanashvili

Vakhtang Charaia

Julia Kharashvili

Marina Pagava

Mikheil Mirziashvili

Paata Zakareishvili

Eliko Bendeliani

Nino Kalandarishvili

Vakhtang Kolbaia

Anna Dziapshipa

Marina Elbakidze

Vakhtang Noghaideli

Natia Chankvetadze

Zaal Arkania

Shota Shvelidze

Archil Elbakidze

Keti Murusidze

Dato Jishkariani

Alexsander Rusetsky

Alu Gamakharia

Ucha Nanuashvili

Kate Aptarashvili

Eka Pirtskhalava

Meri Gelashvili

Iago Pasandze

Tamriko Sarajishvili

Rusiko Marshania

Salome Adamia

Marina Pochkhua

Irakli Khvadagiani

Margarita Akhvlediani

David Pipia

Natia Nadiradze

Elene Natenadze

Ivane Abramashvili

Lali Pertenava

Mamuka Kuparadze

Irakli Chkhladze

Zviad Mchedlishvili

Malkhaz Saldadze

Giorgi Mchedlishvili