"Gvaramia is smart but not very popular." Opinion on the new political alliance in Georgia

on the “Akhali” alliance in Georgia

Georgian political analyst Giya Khukhashvili commented on the creation of the new political alliance “Akhali” on the TV program “360 Degrees.” He suggested that alternative political centers should significantly distance themselves from the “main” opposition party, the “United National Movement” (UNM).

However, Khukhashvili noted that “Akhali” might find this challenging due to one of its founders, Nika Gvaramia. According to Khukhashvili, Nika Gvaramia can make a significant intellectual contribution to the political union, but he does not have his own electoral potential.

On March 11, former chairman of the “United National Movement” Nika Melia and founder of the broadcasting company “Mtavari” Nika Gvaramia announced that they decided to create the political alliance “Akhali” and participate together in the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in Georgia in October 2024.

Giya Khukhashvili: “‘National Movement’ and ‘Georgian Dream’ (the ruling party — JAMnews) strive for bipolarity. Their messages regarding alternative political centers are absolutely identical. Both ‘National Movement’ and ‘Georgian Dream’ talk about the cloning of the party.”

“The ‘Georgian Dream’ and UNM will try to eliminate all alternatives. Therefore, these alternative political centers need to have the capability and strength to maintain as much distance as possible. ‘Akhali’ will find this more difficult than others, primarily because of Gvaramia.

Nika Gvaramia is undoubtedly a very intelligent person. He can make a significant intellectual contribution to this alliance. I just don’t know him as a politician. And I don’t see him having electoral potential. He is not popular enough to gain the sympathy and support of the people.”