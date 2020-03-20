Number of coronavirus infections in Georgia increases to 43

On March 20, 3 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia. The three likely contracted the virus while traveling in the US.



12 patients have pneumonia, while the condition of three patients is grave.

There are four juveniles among the infected, doctors say their health condition is satisfactory.



As of March 20, 43 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Georgia. There are 1925 people in quarantine and 271 in inpatient care.

1 out of 43 infected people has recovered.