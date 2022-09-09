“No one leaves Armenia forever” - the story of a volunteer from France. Video

From France to Armenia

Ani was born and raised in France, but her roots are in Armenia. A year ago she returned to her homeland and is now volunteering to help the elderly at a health center. Patients love her very much and don’t want her to leave, and some don’t even mind wooing her grandchildren.

From France to Armenia. More stories, opinions and comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”

From France to Armenia