War in Ukraine

Nine more Georgian soldiers have been wounded in Ukraine

Georgian volunteers got injured in Ukraine

Nine Georgian soldiers, who are fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, got injured in one of the recent clashes. This was reported on Facebook by one of the wounded fighters Lado Gamsakhurdia. According to him, the state of health of nine wounded soldiers is stable.

“Nine Georgians were injured in the clash, we are doing well and we stand firmly on our feet. I was personally wounded by shrapnel in the thigh, I have a slight concussion, as you can see, I’m fine. The collision was strong. Ours came out without losses. The enemy has heavy losses. Thanks to our Georgian commander and my battle brothers. Thanks to the doctors. Together we will win. As the commander said, we have avenged our fallen Georgian fighters”, Gamsakhurdia wrote and posted a photo from the hospital on Facebook.

To date, 9 Georgian volunteers have died in the war in Ukraine: Gia Beriashvili, David Ratiani, David Gobejishvili, Bakhva Chikobava, Nika Shanava, David Menabdishvili, Arkady Kasradze, Zaza Bitsadze, and Alik Tsaava. Due to the siege of Mariupol, it is still not possible to deliver the body of Bakhva Chikobava to Georgia.

Mayor of Tbilisi capital, Kakha Kaladze, was the only government official present at the funeral of the fighters, the rest of the government members did not express their condolences in person. The Georgians who died in Ukraine were not buried at the fraternal military cemetery.

An MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, explained earlier that Georgia did not send volunteers, and condolences to the Georgian soldiers who died in Ukraine could have a “stimulating effect.”

