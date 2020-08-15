Getting rid of the coronavirus and corruption, is it possible? "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of August 10-15, 2020

• Accounts of Putin-Aliyev phone call don’t line up – congratulations over coronavirus vaccine or reproach for weapons supply?

• Abkhaz opposition threatens protests if citizenship is restored to resident Georgians

• Counting Georgia’s losses due to the pandemic

• Coronavirus battering Armenia’s wine industry – and what’s being done to stop it