Getting rid of the coronavirus and corruption, is it possible? "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video
A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of August 10-15, 2020
• Accounts of Putin-Aliyev phone call don’t line up – congratulations over coronavirus vaccine or reproach for weapons supply?
• Abkhaz opposition threatens protests if citizenship is restored to resident Georgians
• Counting Georgia’s losses due to the pandemic
• Coronavirus battering Armenia’s wine industry – and what’s being done to stop it