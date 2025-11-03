Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: latest news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
-
Monday, November 3, Azerbaijan.
● The 2025 John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award from the National Press Club will be presented to nine imprisoned Azerbaijani journalists who worked on programs of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Among them is Farid Mekhralizade, a journalist and economist from Radio Liberty. He was charged with smuggling and other economic crimes and sentenced to nine years in a criminal case against the investigative outlet AbzasMedia, known for its anti-corruption reporting. Mekhralizade and other journalists arrested in this case deny the accusations, saying they are being punished for their investigative and essential public-interest work.
The National Press Club’s Board of Directors stated that the award aims to draw attention to the U.S. government’s failure to protect journalists imprisoned for advancing the principles of free speech. “Their arrest should outrage anyone who believes in America’s commitment to freedom,” said Club President Mike Balsamo.
USAGM previously funded independent media abroad and was shut down in March this year as part of Donald Trump’s order to cut funding for seven government agencies to optimize budget spending.
● The investigation has been completed in the criminal case against a group of former leaders of the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (“NKR”). They are accused of war crimes, terrorism, attempts to overthrow state power, and other serious offenses. These charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment. The state agency AZERTAC reported that on October 31, a judge of the Baku Military Court announced the end of the process. Today, November 3, a court hearing will take place where prosecutors will present their sentencing recommendations.
● “The global community will witness cooperation among states across the territories from the Caspian to the Mediterranean,” said U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies forum in Bahrain. “U.S. President Donald Trump has reshaped the balance of power on the world’s geopolitical chessboard,” he said.
● Member states of the Organization of Turkic States are exploring the possibility of launching tourist trains between their countries and beyond. A special working group has been established including representatives of railway administrations and tourism agencies. In July 2025, member states signed a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation in Ankara. The share of tourists from OTS countries in Azerbaijan’s total tourism flow is 24.9%.
● Azerbaijan and Ukraine signed an updated agreement on cooperation in healthcare and medical science following the visit of a Ukrainian delegation to Baku led by the Minister of Health.
● Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev posted on X a photo of completed railway tracks (see below) that will become part of the “Trump Route” — from Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenia. The opening of this route was agreed during the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 with the participation of Donald Trump. “Zangezur Corridor,” Hajiyev captioned the photo.
● Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Georgia, Fuad Azizov, announced that Batumi will host a series of ceremonial events on November 8 — officially marked as Azerbaijan’s Victory Day in the 2020 Second Karabakh War. Members of the government of Georgia’s Adjara region, executives and employees of the state oil and gas company SOCAR, staff of the Kulevi oil terminal, and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Batumi will take part.
● Azerbaijan reports a significant increase in olive production. Domestic market demand will be fully met, and export opportunities will also expand, said Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov.
● Azerbaijani judoka Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) won gold at the European U-23 Judo Championship held in Chisinau, Moldova. In the final, he defeated Polish athlete Jakub Sordyl. The day before, Azerbaijani judoka Islam Rahimov (66 kg) also won gold at the European Championship.
-
