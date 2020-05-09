Fight against corruption and coronavirus - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews
A review of what happened in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia in the week of May 4-9, 2020
- Quality of life improvements, fighting corruption and oligarchs: how Armenia has changed 2 years since the revolution
- “Get ready, hucksters” : Saakashvili appointed to official position in Ukraine
- What seems fishy about the ‘hunt for corrupt officials’ in Azerbaijan?
- Pandemic may be Georgia’s chance to reduce its economic dependence on Russia