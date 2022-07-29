New law “On political parties” in Azerbaijan

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has begun preparing the draft of a new law on political parties. The current law was adopted in 1992. According to MP Erkin Gadirli, the old law would be fine if it were merely enacted. The leader of the Musavat opposition party, Arif Hajili, believes the passing of new laws in the country to be reactionary.

Representatives of all political parties in the Azerbaijani parliament have applied to the chairman regarding a new draft law on political parties. This message was conveyed by the press service of the Milli Majlis (parliament of Azerbaijan).

Given the social significance of this law, political parties registered in the country have been invited to submit their proposals on a new bill to parliament.

Opinions of politicians

“There’s the a ruling party, the main opposition party, and there should be other political parties. A system should be formed that will create broader opportunities for the activities of all parties. These opportunities have been created by our state, and their expansion is a primary task,” Elman Nasirli, MP from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) Party, said in an interview with Turan News Agency.

In his opinion, a new political culture has been formed in Azerbaijan, an environment open to political dialogue has emerged. “It is very important to take this into account in the law on political parties,” he added.

Erkin Gadirli, a member of the Republican Alternative opposition party, believes it is possible to live with the old law. “The current law is from 1992. If this law were applied correctly, it would be possible to live with it. But there are outdated provisions. Since 1992 the electoral system and several legislative acts have changed, but the Law on Political Parties has remained the same,” he said.

“Our expectation as a party is liberalization, for which a regulatory and legal framework should be drawn up. The political arena needs substantive renovation and openness,” Gadirli cautioned.

High time to change the law

Tural Abbasly, chairman of the opposition party Ag Party (White Party), is certain that it is high time to change the old law on political parties.

“Currently, political parties in Azerbaijan have no influence, legally they do not have any privileges, they do not have any mechanism to influence elections, the political life of the state. Because of such hopelessness, people are not drawn to parties.

“Naturally, if the law is changed, but elections are held again according to the majoritarian system, then there’s no need for a new law, because the parties are structured in a proportional election system.

“I regret to say that it is not yet known what the bill will be. So far there has been no public discussion. We would love to have such discussion. The draft law was available.

“We hope that the new law will be the first step towards a healthy rivalry between political parties. If today there are 58 parties in the country, then 5-10 parties will remain, and they will work not as interest groups but as real political parties,” Abbasli said in an interview with cebheinfo.

The head of the Musavat opposition party, Arif Hajili, does not expect positive results from any change to the law:

“Unfortunately, changes to the Constitution or laws in Azerbaijan are usually reactionary. Any changes in referendums, democratic institutions and freedoms have always been aimed at limiting the activities of real opposition parties and civil society.

“But in any case, we will discuss this issue and the Musavat party will take a position. If a common decision is made, we will develop additions and amendments to the law or a new law.”