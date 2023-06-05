Another airport will be built in Tbilisi or the current one will be significantly enlarged

New airport in Georgia

“We want Georgia to become an “air hub” in the Caucasus and will build another international airport on the outskirts of Tbilisi. The Vaziani military airfield has been chosen as the site for the new airport,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a government meeting on June 5.

The project is still at the stage of studying the possibilities, but the Ministry of Economy has been working on it for several months, the prime minister said.

“Everyone will probably agree that the current airport will not be able to withstand increased loads, cannot meet our ambitious goals. […] If we want to take care of the country in 20, 30, 50 and even 100 years and leave proper infrastructure for future generations, we need to choose a new place. The military airfield in Vaziani is ideal for this purpose,” Garibashvili said.

On May 15, Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said they were exploring a new location for the Tbilisi airport. According to Davitashvili, the existing Tbilisi airport cannot meet long-term goals. The economy minister said that it was “not an easy one-day process”: