Abzas Media will continue its operations with a new team from abroad

New Abzas Media team

The independent media outlet Abzas Media, whose six employees have been arrested, has announced that the website will continue operations with a new team from outside Azerbaijan. The new team of journalists who will write and edit the site are mainly based in Europe. This measure has been undertaken by the detained managers to ensure the safety of the remaining staff.

“During the last three months, both the management and the entire editorial team of Abzas Media have been arrested on charges of ‘smuggling.’ Individuals who collaborated with us have faced coercion, experienced bank account restrictions, and have been prohibited from leaving the country,” reads a statement on Abzas Media’s Facebook page.

“These arrests and pressures are politically motivated, intended to obstruct our corruption investigations. The government’s action of apprehending Abzas Media’s employees has depleted the publication’s resources, and the resulting oppressive environment renders it impossible to continue operating in Azerbaijan.”

Due to these circumstances, Leyla Mustafayeva, appointed as the interim editor-in-chief of Abzas Media by the incarcerated management, will oversee the operations of the newly formed editorial team situated across various European countries.

It is noteworthy that Leyla Mustafayeva is a renowned Azerbaijani journalist who has been residing and working in Germany for an extended period.

“We acknowledge the significance of establishing a secure environment for journalistic activities and express gratitude for the support received from the global community and our foreign colleagues who uphold the principles of freedom of expression during these challenging times.

Abzas Media is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased news, remaining steadfast to the principles of journalism even in the current challenging environment,” as stated in the announcement.

Leyla Mustafayeva, in her statement, mentioned that 15 media organizations from various countries, including ForbiddenStories, France 24, RFI, The Guardian, Le Monde, Paper Trial, Arc, OCCRP, Der Standard, ZDF, RTS, Knack, IRPI Media, Radio France, Le Soir, and ZDF, will actively participate in Abzas Media’s initiatives.

The publication has already released a few articles critiquing the Azerbaijani authorities, authored by journalists from the mentioned media outlets.