N. Ossetian musicians perform in S. Ossetia. Video



N.Ossetian musicians perform in Tskhinvali

Four musicians from North Ossetia – Vlad Khokhoev, Tamu Berosti, Zaur Kanatov, and Max Leontyev are not a part of the same band but they do perform together sometimes. They play in an original style – a mixture of rock and roll, blues, and reggae with some elements of ethnic music, which is very popular both in North and South Ossetia.

