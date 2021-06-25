ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
South Ossetia
South Ossetia

N. Ossetian musicians perform in S. Ossetia. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print


N.Ossetian musicians perform in Tskhinvali

Four musicians from North Ossetia – Vlad Khokhoev, Tamu Berosti, Zaur Kanatov, and Max Leontyev are not a part of the same band but they do perform together sometimes. They play in an original style – a mixture of rock and roll, blues, and reggae with some elements of ethnic music, which is very popular both in North and South Ossetia.

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

2

Police 'abducts' Chechen woman from shelter after her attempt to escape abuse

3

Armenia votes in snap parliamentary elections

4

Analysis: what are the implications of Pashinyan's victory in the snap parliamentary elections?

5

Anaklia: Georgia's forgotten Black Sea resort

6

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews