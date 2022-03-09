MP: "Azerbaijan can repeat the fate of Georgia in 2008"

Russian peacekeepers in NK pose danger to Azerbaijan

According to Elman Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, Russian peacekeepers are a source of danger since the first day of their deployment in Karabakh. “With their permission, with their support and on their instructions, the Armenian gangs commit provocations”, he said.

In recent days, the situation has sharply escalated in the part of Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. Both parties periodically report violations of the ceasefire.

The Azerbaijani side accuses the current commander of the peacekeeping forces, Major General Andrei Volkov, of openly supporting the illegal armed formations of Armenians in this region. The caliber.az website, famous for its ties the Azerbaijani authorities, published an article entitled “Peacemaker Racketeer: Dedicated to General Volkov”.

“Azerbaijan insists on replacing Volkov with a more ‘adequate’ and neutral figure. The current commander of the RMK does not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, but only incites aggressive separatism”, the article says.

Commentary

Elman Mammadov, deputy of the Milli Majlis (parliament of Azerbaijan), commented on what is happening in Karabakh.

“Remember what happened in Georgia in 2008. Russian servicemen were in Ossetia as peacekeepers. Georgia decided to conduct an operation to restore territorial integrity. But Russia considered this a danger to its peacekeepers. The result is known to all.

Now the peacekeepers are on our territory. They have been a source of danger from the first day of their deployment in Karabakh. In this sense, Azerbaijan can repeat the bitter experience of Georgia in 2008.

With their permission, with their support and on their instructions, the Armenian gangs commit provocations. Of course, these provocations do not go unanswered. And in such cases, peacekeepers begin to act, turn into a target. And one fine day, the same Putin who invaded Ukraine will say that there is a danger to his troops in Karabakh, and he must protect them. In other words, the Armenians can take advantage of this, put them face to face with us, and unpleasant events may occur”, he said.

The MP also stated that measures should be taken to ensure that the peacekeeping contingent leaves the territory of Azerbaijan:

“On February 22, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia signed a declaration on allied cooperation. According to this document, the parties respect the territorial integrity and inviolability of each other’s state borders. At the same time, the parties pledged to jointly fight against separatism in the territories of Azerbaijan and Russia.

From this point of view, President Ilham Aliyev is a little ahead of the upcoming geopolitical events. After signing this declaration, Azerbaijan has the right, with the help of Russian military personnel stationed in Karabakh, to achieve the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed formations from its territory. If Russia respects its signature and is sincere, it is obliged to do so”.