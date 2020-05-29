More than a thousand companies shut down in Armenia for violating commandant’s rules of conduct

In Armenia, on May 29, 1,156 companies had operations suspended for violating the rules of conduct established by the commandant’s office during a state of emergency.

The state of emergency was extended until June 13, and the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country grows daily. On May 29th, there were 460 new cases, bringing the overall total in the country to 8,676. Another 10 people died, bringing the total to 120 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government says it will do whatever possible not to reinstate quarantine regime, although it does not exclude this possibility.

The prime minister announced that everything will depend on the number of people in need of intensive care. Medical clinics are equipping more and more places to provide intensive care for critically ill patients.

The fight against the virus now involves tight control over compliance with new rules of conduct and work standards introduced by the commandant’s office for all residents and commercial businesses.

For the first time companies violating the rules will be forced to suspend operations for 24 hours. Repeat violators will have to shut down for a longer period.

Which companies are closed and why

45 cafes and restaurants throughout Armenia had to be closed for violating new workplace standards of conduct.

Some violators posted on social media that they are unable to work for the next 24 hours.

The main violation reported by the health and labor inspection agency is the refusal to wear masks by employees.

In addition, the commandant’s office requires that everyone’s temperature be taken, social distance be observed between tables, and separate closed garbage cans be installed for mask and glove disposal.

“Compliance with the commandant’s requirements is mandatory. Companies that violate them will be subject to strict penalties and fines. If the violation continues, the time that the operations of the company are restricted will be extended,” announced the government in a statement.

On May 29, more than 17,000 inspections were conducted.

Police raids

Surprise inspections are also being conducted on the streets of Yerevan, with police fining those who are not wearing protective masks.

On May 28 alone, 863 violations were reported by the police, says Police Chief Arman Sargsyan.

Special checkpoints have been set up along the roads to inspect passing cars.

Now, passengers in Armenia must wear masks not only in public transport, but also in cars, if there are more than two people inside, including the driver.

These requirements have caused outrage among many people. The most active discussion on social networks was about the fact that masks must be worn, even when the second passenger is a family member.

This rule is explained by the fact that it will be difficult for the police to identify exactly who is in the car without pulling them over. Therefore, the mandatory mask rule also applies to family members.

The police chief also reminded people that masks must be worn at bus stops, and that people must always disinfect their hands before entering public transport.

As for taxis, wearing masks is also required. Sitting in the passenger seat is prohibited. All passengers must sit in the back.

The police chief announced that they will continue to enforce compliance:

“The inspections we conduct are not in order to fine people, but in order to ensure compliance with global security rules.”

Those without masks will be subject to a fine of 10,000 drams ($20).

“Ten deaths a day is not okay”

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan commented on the record number of new coronavirus infections:

“I once again am compelled…to appeal to my fellow countrymen and urge them to observe social distance rules. I do not want any of our fellow citizens to think that ten people, or even less, dying a day is normal. This is a great tragedy.”