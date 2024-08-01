fbpx
Russia may launch a new massive missile strike on Ukraine in the near future

Missile strike on Ukraine

Source: Donbas News

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are continuously preparing for another massive barrage. This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, on the “Kyiv24” TV channel.

According to him, there hasn’t been such an attack in a long time.

“Yes, if we see a certain number of carriers at sea, this can usually precede a combined strike. Independent cruise missile attacks often don’t achieve much success. Sometimes, their destruction rate reaches 100%. There is a second version that this might be a drill,” Pletenchuk said.

The Navy spokesperson stated that there are currently three Russian submarine missile carriers at sea.

“These are all the submarine carriers the enemy has in the Azov-Black Sea region. Yes, they can carry up to 12 missiles in total. If aircraft are being equipped at the same time, a combined attack is possible. As always, do not ignore air raid signals,” he noted.

It should be recalled that two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers were damaged in an attack on the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia.

