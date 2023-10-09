A military town is completed in Tbilisi, with housing at $200 per square meter



At the opening ceremony of a new military town in Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that this will not be a “one-time” project and that it would be continued in the near future.

“During my tenure [as defense minister] I stated that all the best belongs to the army. We started to gradually solve and regulate all issues: restoration of bases, purchase of equipment… And one of these issues was exactly the creation of a military town.”

According to him, it is the duty of the state to appreciate the service and dedication of the military:

“Service in the Armed Forces is priceless and all of us, the government, the authorities are obliged to do everything possible so that your service to our country, your selflessness, your heroism are appreciated. Once again, I bow before you, before your heroism. I want to thank your families, your spouses, your children. I want to wish you peace and victory once again.”

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, 39 seven-story buildings were built in the town, witha total of 1,092 apartments. Servicemen were able to purchase these apartments on preferential terms at $200 per square meter.

The construction of the military camp began in the fall of 2020. Irakli Garibashvili was the Minister of Defense at that time.

Military town in Tbilisi