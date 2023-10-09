fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

A military town is completed in Tbilisi, with housing at $200 per square meter

messenger vk-black email copy print


At the opening ceremony of a new military town in Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that this will not be a “one-time” project and that it would be continued in the near future.

“During my tenure [as defense minister] I stated that all the best belongs to the army. We started to gradually solve and regulate all issues: restoration of bases, purchase of equipment… And one of these issues was exactly the creation of a military town.”

According to him, it is the duty of the state to appreciate the service and dedication of the military:

“Service in the Armed Forces is priceless and all of us, the government, the authorities are obliged to do everything possible so that your service to our country, your selflessness, your heroism are appreciated. Once again, I bow before you, before your heroism. I want to thank your families, your spouses, your children. I want to wish you peace and victory once again.”

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, 39 seven-story buildings were built in the town, witha total of 1,092 apartments. Servicemen were able to purchase these apartments on preferential terms at $200 per square meter.

The construction of the military camp began in the fall of 2020. Irakli Garibashvili was the Minister of Defense at that time.

Military town in Tbilisi

Most read

1

Baku's other offensive: Azerbaijan expands its influence in the Balkans

2

"Iranian Armed Forces will react if Baku seizes corridor in Armenia". Opinion from Yerevan

3

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 2-6 October, 2023

4

France to provide military equipment to Armenia. Unexpected statement in Yerevan

5

"Granada annulled the 2020 trilateral declaration". Opinion from Yerevan

6

What do the US and EU want in the South Caucasus? View from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews