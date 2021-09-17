MEP: there is no place for espionage in a democratic country



MEP Kaljurand commented on illegal surveillance of Georgia’s state security services

MEP Maria Kaljurand believes that espionage has no place in a democratic country. She stated this in an interview with the Georgian opposition Formula TV channel commenting on the materials of the alleged “wiretapping” of clerics, citizens, and foreign diplomats by the special services.

The MEP noted that the European Parliament has already discussed the issue of leaking the records of the State Security Service. Kaljurand hopes the government’s response will be appropriate.

“I don’t want to speculate about the authenticity of these recordings, but I want to clarify: espionage and eavesdropping – be it on diplomats, opposition, clergy, or the ruling party is undemocratic. I really hope that the authorities in Georgia will very carefully analyze this case, find the people who spied, and appropriate measures will be taken. There is no place for espionage in a democratic country”, Kaljurand said.

On September 13, the media in Georgia announced receiving secret files, from which it became known that the state security service was listening and watching the members of the synod, the patriarch, his assistants, bishops, priests, nuns, as well as active supporters of all of the above.

As it turned out, special services control the movement of clergymen, their bank transfers, and personal life. Thousands of files also contain information about the people through whom this or that clergy should have been recruited. The documents contain information about priests who use drugs or are friends with criminals.

The files also say that in the course of operational work, 36 priests of non-traditional sexual orientation, 23 priests (including monks) who had sexual relations with women, and 21 clerics who used drugs were identified.

The authenticity of the materials has not yet been confirmed.