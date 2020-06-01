Residents of Azerbaijan to face $30 for absence of mask

Azerbaijani citizens will face a $30 fine for not wearing a mask in certain locations.

For officials, the sum will be higher, about 100 manat, or $59 dollars. Legal entities will face 200 manat [about $118 fines for failing to comply with the ordinance]. In case of repeated violation of the rule, the amount of the fine will double.

Medical masks in Azerbaijan must now be worn in transport, markets, shops, institutions and other places where services are provided. Also, masks must be worn even outdoors in crowded places where it is difficult to maintain distance – for example, at bus stops or in lines at ATMs.

Now the number of people infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan exceeds 5,000 people. Against the fact that almost all quarantine restrictions have been lifted, about 200 new cases of infection are detected daily. This is twice as much as the “pre-quarantine” infection rate per day.