Belarus: Lukashenko declares war on diplomats

Belarusian President Lukashenko is waging an undeclared war against foreign diplomats in Belarus – they are being searched and the embassies are under siege.

First, the car of the Ambassador of Ukraine Igor Kizim was searched at the border. This is usually possible only under completely exceptional circumstances. In this case, no explanation was given.

Then the Swedish Embassy came under police siege. This happened after two men climbed over the fence and asked for political asylum on the grounds of the embassy. The building was then blocked by the police.

It can be assumed that the anger of President Lukashenko was caused by the actions of the diplomatic corps in Minsk. For three days now, ambassadors of different countries have taken turns protecting Nobel Prize for Literature Laureate Svetlana Aleksievich, the last remaining member of the Presidium of the Opposition Coordination Council who has not fled or been arrested

For more than a month now, massive protests with up to half a million people in attendance have been going on in Belarus against the falsification of the results of the presidential elections held on August 9, 2020.

Alexander Lukashenko, who declared himself the winner, was congratulated by less than 10 countries. Among them are Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Western countries, including the European Union, did not recognize the election results.

