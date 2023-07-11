"You will still do much for Georgia" - letter from a Russian oppositionist to former president Saakashvili

Letter from Kara-Murza to Saakashvili

Oppositionist Vladimir Kara-Murza, currently detained in Russia, has sent a letter to the third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili published the letter on Facebook.

As written by Kara-Murza, Saakashvili and his allies serve as an example of how it is possible to transform a “former Soviet republic” into a modern, open, democratic country in just a few years.

“I was delighted to receive your letter. Thank you for the message and kind words. For us, you and your allies from the ‘Rose Revolution’ are an example of how, with determination, reform energy, and the ability to build relationships with the free world, it is possible to transform a ‘former Soviet republic’ into a modern, open, democratic country in just a few years. […]

I am confident that the current ‘semi-Putinist’ power in Georgia is temporary, and you will continue to accomplish much for your country. The key is to take care of yourself and your health as much as possible. There is much work ahead, and strength will undoubtedly be needed.

As for us in Russia, after the inevitable collapse that the Putin regime will bring upon the country, we will have to rebuild everything from scratch […]. I believe we can handle it, including with the help of your example. And I believe that Europe will finally be able to become truly peaceful, united, and free—with a democratic Ukraine, democratic Georgia, and democratic Russia. This is in our shared interests.”

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a vocal critic of Kremlin policy, has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment on charges of treason and other accusations related to his criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza was arrested near his residence on April 11, 2022. The police stated that the reason for his arrest was that the politician “behaved inadequately upon seeing police officers, altered his trajectory, and attempted to flee after being asked to stop.”