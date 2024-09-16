Georgia's president invited two opposition leaders to her residence for unification talks

Lelo and Gakharia unite in Georgia

On September 16, Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili invited opposition leaders Mamuka Khazaradze of Lelo and Giorgi Gakharia of For Georgia to her residence at the Orbeliani Palace for the final round of talks on forming a joint election bloc.

Salome Zourabichvili welcomed Mamuka Khazaradze’s willingness to unite and confirmed that Giorgi Gakharia was also open to the idea. “I am ready to facilitate the negotiation process as a neutral party,” the president said at a briefing.

On Formula TV, opposition leader Mamuka Khazaradze of “Lelo” left open the possibility of forming a pre-election alliance with former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party. “I have no personal grievances against Gakharia. We disagreed on some key issues, but our views align in many areas. I’m considering a potential alliance from the perspective of our voters—will it benefit them? Will it create synergy? The main question is whether our voters will support this initiative,” Khazaradze said.

Salome Zourabichvili’s statement:

“The parliamentary elections on October 26 mark a turning point in Georgia’s history. We, as citizens, must make a crucial decision that will shape the future of our country. Each day makes it clearer: this choice will determine whether our future lies with Europe or whether we fall under Russia’s influence, as [ruling party leader and oligarch] Bidzina Ivanishvili pushes us.

So, October 26 is not just another election day. I will repeat this as many times as necessary: it’s a referendum day, where we must choose either sovereignty, freedom, independence, and European values, or surrender our future to Russia.

Today, there is only one choice: Europe or Russia. This choice is our collective responsibility. None of us can escape it.”