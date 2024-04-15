Georgian prime minister calls for public discussion on 'foreign agents' law with US and EU ambassadors

Law on “foreign agents” in Georgia

Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze has proposed a “public discussion” with US and EU ambassadors to discuss the so-called “Russian draft law” – the controversial “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence.” The government administration has issued an official statement about this.

“Envoys periodically request meetings in closed-door sessions. We have never refused such meetings and are open to them in the future. However, given that the opaque political discourse surrounding the ‘Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence’ undermines the trust of Georgian society in our partner countries, I propose to the ambassadors of the United States and the European Union to hold a public discussion on this draft law,” Kobakhidze said.

He stated that the Georgian government values all supportive steps and statements from the current ambassadors aimed at strengthening Georgia’s international positions. However, Kobakhidze also believes that foreign diplomats are “especially intensively” trying to combine their diplomatic work in Georgia with the functions of “legislators.”

“Although such a practice of replacing political opposition does not correspond to diplomatic standards, given the scarcity of political and intellectual resources of the opposition, we can to some extent understand this. However, we cannot understand the widespread practice when foreign diplomats cannot provide reasoned responses to our requests behind closed doors and make unfounded public political statements,” Kobakhidze said.

He claims that the critical remarks from foreign diplomats regarding the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” in recent days have been devoid of any argumentation or justification. He also believes that transparency and openness are the best ways to “prevent this problem.”

“The unfounded criticism we often hear from foreign diplomats affects society and entails serious risks. Georgian society must maintain trust in partner countries, and this is our duty and responsibility. I am confident that with the direct broadcast of substantive discussions between government leaders and ambassadors, Georgian society will develop a much clearer understanding of the essence of the draft law and the need for its adoption to protect state sovereignty,” the statement said.

Feedback

Saba Buadze, from the “Lelo” party: “Has anyone seen anything like this in international relations? Such hypocrisy, such a complete ignorance of international relations. Apparently, Ivanishvili sees international relations as transactions in his boutique and believes he’s entitled to make such proposals.”

Shota Utiashvili, a researcher at the Rondeli Foundation: “The current diplomatic tradition, after the 30-year war, traces its origins back to 1648, and during this time, until April 15, 2024, no government of any country has invited foreign ambassadors to public debates.”

Vaho Sanaya, a journalist: “Soon ambassadors will be pumped with drugs and arrested.”

Gia Khukhashvili, an analyst: “Only a patient in a psychiatric hospital could suggest a public discussion of the law with diplomats… I think we’re already in that institution.”

Ana Natsvlishvili, from the “Lelo” party: “Friends are not invited to debates — tomorrow the bill will be discussed in committee, let’s discuss it there. You can talk to people outside, or come inside if you please.”

Beka Liluashvili, from the “For Georgia” party: “The failed prime minister has left the realm of reason. A man who never could convince a single person outside or outside the country, that he’s doing something that doesn’t serve Russian interests, now this man is trying not only to declare the European Union an enemy at the legislative level but also to present it as an opposing side that harms Georgia’s interests.”

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.