Politico covers Brussels' concerns regarding the "foreign agents law" in Georgia

Politico on “foreign agents law”

The influential US based outlet Politico has published an article titled “Georgia’s EU bid is being sabotaged by its own government, Brussels fears.” The article states that the European Commission has called on the Georgian government to withdraw the “foreign agents” bill. It highlights that the controversial bill, similar to the Russian one, has sparked protests in Tbilisi.

The article also mentions a homophobic bill approved by the ruling “Georgian Dream” party last week.

Politico refers to both bills as “repressive” and notes that they contradict Georgia’s European integration aspirations.

“The repressive bills — which Brussels says are at odds with the country’s supposed EU trajectory — beg massive questions as to the intentions of the ruling party. In the past week, thousands of people have demonstrated on Rustaveli Avenue in front of the country’s parliament,” the article states.

According to Politico, Georgia lags behind other EU membership candidates like Ukraine and Moldova, and there are growing concerns in Brussels that the “Georgian Dream” is not only delaying key reforms but also actively trying to derail the entire process.

A representative of the European Commission informed Politico that the ruling party’s reintroduction of the “foreign agents” bill is causing serious concern:

“The European Council granted candidate status to Georgia on the understanding that a number of steps be taken. Amongst them, ensuring freedom of assembly and expression and to consult and engage with civil society, allowing for their meaningful involvement in legislative and policymaking processes and ensure they can operate freely.”

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.