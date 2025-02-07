Kremlin hosts Abkhaz presidential candidate in move deemed illegal at home

Abkhaz presidential candidate visits Russia

Ahead of the presidential elections in Abkhazia, pro-government candidate Badra Gunba visited Moscow, where he held multiple meetings with high-ranking Russian officials and government members. According to Russian media, he secured Russia’s agreement to lift all sanctions on Abkhazia.

Gunba previously served as Abkhazia’s vice president but has already stepped down from the role, meaning he has no legal authority to conduct such negotiations. However, Moscow appeared unfazed, while in Abkhazia, the visit sparked strong backlash.

Gunba is seen as the de facto successor to ousted ex-president Aslan Bzhania and is also considered the Kremlin’s clear favorite. Reports suggest his meetings with Russian officials were so successful that Moscow pledged to resume financial support for Abkhazia and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply. In other words, Russia has agreed to stop “punishing” Abkhazia for its refusal to ratify the Russian-Abkhaz investment agreement.

The Abkhaz Central Election Commission declined to comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, the opposition insists that Gunba’s participation in such meetings was illegal.

The opposition veterans’ organization “Aruaa” stated that Gunba “has no official authority to speak on behalf of the people of the Republic of Abkhazia or to negotiate with the Russian side.”

The campaign team of opposition presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba condemned Gunba’s actions as “blatant election propaganda” aimed at misleading voters.

“Badra Gunba is trying to create the illusion of an ‘official’ role in relations with the Russian Federation while lacking any state mandate for this,” Ardzinba’s campaign said.

This stance was echoed by acting Abkhaz President Valery Bganba, who confirmed that Gunba had stepped down and “has no right to perform vice-presidential duties.”

One of the leaders of the youth movement “ҲАРАҲПИЦУНДА”, Alexandra Bargandzia, wrote in her blog that Gunba and the entire team of former president Bzhania are resorting to schemes, manipulations, and attempts to portray themselves in a favorable light to cling to power.

However, Bargandzia doubts that Moscow genuinely sees Badra Gunba as Abkhazia’s future president or is fully backing him. In her view, Gunba and his allies are once again making promises to Russia and “bargaining with the people” to secure support.

