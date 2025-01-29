Acting Abkhaz leader asks Putin to shield republic from Russian media attacks

Acting President of Abkhazia Valery Bganba appealed to Vladimir Putin, requesting protection from what he describes as attacks by Russian media. Bganba claims that Russian outlets are actively interfering in the electoral process by labelling presidential candidates as either “pro-Russian” or “anti-Russian.”

The early presidential election in Abkhazia is scheduled for 15 February.

The narrative of “anti-Russian” political forces in Abkhazia was introduced a year ago by former President Aslan Bzhania. While pushing an unpopular law allowing Russians to buy property in the region, Bzhania framed opponents of the legislation as adversaries of Moscow.

Tensions escalated further when Bzhania attempted to push through a Russian investment agreement, ultimately leading to his downfall. On 15 November 2024, protesters stormed government buildings, forcing him into early resignation. In interviews with Russian media, Bzhania claimed foreign intelligence services played a role in the coup.

He will not run in the 15 February 2025 presidential election, where the ruling party’s candidate, Vice President Badra Gunba, has Moscow’s backing. Meanwhile, his main rival, opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba, is portrayed in Russian media as an “anti-Russian politician with pro-Turkish leanings.”

In his appeal to Vladimir Putin, Acting President of Abkhazia Valery Bganba writes:

“The candidates for the presidency of [Abkhazia] unanimously express their support for the development and strengthening of fraternal relations with the Russian Federation. There is a strong consensus in our society on this issue, which will remain unchanged regardless of the election results.

All participants in the electoral race understand that friendship and close cooperation with Russia are key to ensuring the stability and security of our country.”

According to Bganba, it is deeply concerning that some Russian media outlets “groundlessly claim that there are forces in Abkhazia seeking to undermine relations with Russia.”

“Attempts to divide candidates into ‘pro-Russian’ and ‘anti-Russian’ create a distorted perception of our society and may negatively affect Abkhaz-Russian friendship.”

Bganba believes that the further spread of such narratives and the artificial escalation of negativity “could harm the trust-based relations between our fraternal nations.” He asks Putin to help prevent “processes that could negatively impact the long-standing friendly ties between Abkhazia and Russia.”

Russian political analyst Sergey Markedonov commented on the situation in his Telegram channel, agreeing with Acting President Valery Bganba’s concerns.

According to Markedonov, Bganba is completely justified in his claims, stating that “neither the U.S. State Department, nor the CIA, nor even Georgian intelligence could do more to discredit Abkhazia than some Russian journalists.”

He also pointed out that certain Russian media outlets have confused Valery Bganba with Badra Gunba, which, he argues, reflects “not just a lack of knowledge and understanding of Abkhaz politics, but outright disregard and arrogance.”

