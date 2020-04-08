Kobuleti medical center quarantined

A medical center in Kobuleti has been put on quarantine after it became clear that all 5 family members of a Batumi woman who was treated there tested positive for COVID-19. The center employs several epidemiologists.

As of 10am April 8, there are 208 reported coronavirus cases in Georgia. 4,674 people are quarantined, 362 are under inpatient supervision, 46 patients have recovered, and 3 have died.

How the 60-year-old woman from Batumi originally was infected is unknown. She herself sought medical help while visiting in the village of Gvara, in the Kobuleti municipality. In the village of Gvara, 14 residents who came into contact with her were put into self-isolation. By evening, epidemiologists will decide whether to declare a quarantine in the entire village of Gvara, which has 1,089 inhabitants. At the moment, they have identified 37 people that the woman had contact with, 17 of which were medical workers.

As of April 8, Ajara has 14 reported cases of coronavirus.

More than 5 thousand residents of the municipality have already passed temperature tests.

In Georgia, the first case of coronavirus infection was recorded on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency was declared. Since March 31, a general quarantine and curfew have been imposed throughout the country.

