"Georgian Dream echoes the rhetoric of the National Movement it despises": Opinion from Abkhazia

Kobakhidze’s address to the Abkhaz

On September 26, Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, promised the Abkhaz and Ossetians that they would “always be welcomed with open arms on this side of the occupation line.” Inal Khashig, editor of the Abkhaz publication Chegemskaya Pravda, believes there is nothing sensational in this statement, and that Kobakhidze, on behalf of the ruling Georgian Dream party, is merely repeating old rhetoric to maintain power.

Inal Khashig:

“In my opinion, there’s nothing new in the words about Georgia welcoming the Abkhaz and Ossetians with open arms. Beyond that, Kobakhidze didn’t say anything of substance.

It’s the usual empty rhetoric, the same syrupy promises that various Georgian leaders have poured onto the Abkhaz and Ossetians from high podiums over the years—presidents Eduard Shevardnadze and Mikheil Saakashvili, and now prime minister Kobakhidze.

Although expectations seemed to be different. At least, rumors were circulating widely in Georgian media that Irakli Kobakhidze would use the UN podium to announce Georgia’s readiness to sign an agreement with Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the non-use of force and resolving existing conflicts peacefully.

Just two weeks earlier, the founder and spiritual leader of Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, even expressed his intention to apologize to the Ossetians for the August 2008 war, promising something akin to a ‘Nuremberg trial’ for Mikheil Saakashvili and his National Movement party for starting that war.”

Some experts speculated that Ivanishvili might make a similar statement regarding the Abkhaz and the 1992-93 war.

Naturally, while this rhetoric was revolutionary, it stayed within traditional boundaries. It was all said with the caveat that repentance was necessary for the restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity.

However, this new approach to reclaiming territories didn’t sit well with Georgian society. The Georgians didn’t want to repent for two wars, even under such conditions.

As a result, maintaining this approach ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 26 became risky for Georgian Dream – they could lose power.

So, after adjusting their platform, Georgian Dream returned to their original position, echoing the loathed National Movement: “Abkhazians and Ossetians, come back to Georgia, and then we will embrace you.“

