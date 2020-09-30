ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan-Armenia
Azerbaijan-Armenia

Caucasus peace initiatives appeal to residents of Azerbaijan, Armenia

Two appeals to Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop hostilities and return to peace negotiations were submitted to JAMnews. Their authors are participants in peacekeeping initiatives in the South Caucasus. Each of the appeals has dozens of signatures.

Statement on the escalation over Nagorny Karabakh 

As people actively engaged in promoting peace in the South Caucasus, we are extremely alarmed about the escalation of hostilities around Nagorny Karabakh and the resulting deaths of peaceful civilians.

We speak out in support of our Armenian and Azerbaijani friends and colleagues, and to all those who, understanding the catastrophe of war for ordinary people, have persistently sought ways to further peace in the most difficult circumstances and unfavourable political and geopolitical conditions.

We are deeply concerned that without an immediate end to hostilities, there is a risk of further destabilisation throughout the Caucasus and of a new humanitarian crisis.

It is regretful that existing instruments and mechanisms for the regulation of the conflict have been unable to avert this military escalation and that it hasn’t proved possible to enforce the ceasefire, let alone conclude a peace agreement.

Efforts invested in objective investigations of border incidents and assessments of provocative acts have proved insufficient. There has been insufficient deployment of the full range of international tools to encourage the conflicting parties to adopt peaceful solutions.

These bloody conflicts in the Caucasus emerged with the collapse of the Soviet empire nearly 30 years ago, but today we are living in different times. The inertia of this violence must not be allowed to be passed on to the next generations along with the hatred, destruction and war.

Today, the interdependence of people from different countries is increasingly felt, whether in terms of energy, clean water, climate change or pandemics. All the more dangerous and unacceptable then is the crude clarification of relations between conflicting parties through the use of force.

New times require new approaches – maybe not so quick and simple, but more peaceful, humane and long-term.

Understanding the complexity and danger of the current situation, we still hope that people of goodwill will prevail over the inertia of war and find a way to a just and sustainable peace.

We call on all parties, including the international community, to take decisive measures to end hostilities and to begin a new phase of the peace process.

The statement is signed by:

Abramashvili Ivane

Agrba Indira

Akaba Natella

Akhvlediani Margarita

Alborova Dina

Allen Susan

Aptarashvili Ketevan

Bagatelia Azamat

Barchan Inna

Bendeliani Eliko

Bendianishvili Zurab

Benia Laura

Boden Dieter

Broers Laurence

Chankvetadze Natia

Chemia Maya

Chkadua Ibrahim

Clogg Rachel

Cohen Jonathan

Darbinian Rafael

de Waal Tom

Dziapshipa Anna

Elbakidze Marina

Gabaeva Zalina

Gamakharia Alla

Garb Paula

Garzkiya Madina

Gegeshidze Archil

German Rosita

Gezerdava Said

Ginosyan Narine

Gumba Tsiza

Gurgulia Manana

Inal-Ipa Arda

Javakhishvili Jana

Jenkins Maurizia

Jenkins Richard

Jinjolia Maktina

Jishkariani David

Kakachia Medea

Kalandarishvili Nino

Kanashvili Giorgi

Kartozia Naala

Kelekhsaeva Irina

Kerselyan Diana

Kharashvili Yulia

Khashig Inal

Khubayeva Anna

Khvadagiani Irakli

Kobakhia Batal

Kobakhia Elena

Kozaeva Lira

Kulumbegova Lina

Kuvichko Elena

Kvarchelia Liana

Ladaria Aida

Lomiya Asida

Marshania Rusiko

Meskhishvili Tsira

Milorava Nukri

Mirziashvili Mikhail

Mchedlishvili Grigol

Nadiradze Natia

Nagai Marina

Nanuashvili Ucha

Oliphant Craig

Pagava Marina

Parastaeva Lana

Pataraya Angela

Pertanava Lali

Pipia David

Pirtskhalava Eka

Pochkhua Marina

Pugsley Sophia

Schofield Juliet

Shtykova Natalia

Shirokova Maya

Shvelidze Shota

Sotieva Larissa

Sovakar Mira

Tabueva Nelly

Tania Astamur

Tkhagushev Alkhaz

Topchian Marietta

Tsikhistavi-Khutsishvili Nina

Tsindeliani Merab

Tskhovrebov Alan

Tskua Tsiala

Tsnobiladze Maka

Tugushi Lasha

Turava Elona

Turtseva Bella

Venediktova Nadezhda

Yanovskaya Irina

Zakareishvili Paata

We, the undersigned, are deeply disturbed by the reports of armed clashes and human casualties in the Karabakh conflict zone. Military confrontation is a path to nowhere for people who have tied their fate with this land.

With this appeal, we want to support Armenians and Azerbaijanis, our friends and colleagues, all those who have suffered and are still suffering from the unresolved conflict in Karabakh, all who believe that there is no acceptable solution to the conflict through human sacrifice and ruined destinies.

We call on all those in power to stop the bloodshed, to abandon policies that lead to violence or condone violence and to do everything possible to return the parties to peace negotiations.

The statement is signed by:

Akhvlediani Margarita

Bendeliani Eliko

Elbakidze Marina

Gegeshidze Archil

Javakhishvili Jana

Khaindrava Ivlian

Kuparadze Mamuka

Mirziashvili Mikheil

Zakareishvili Paata

