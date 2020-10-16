Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan on the intermediate conclusions of the war in Karabakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Many experts say that the scale of this war is unprecedented for the 21st century.

All kinds of military equipment are in play: tanks, drones, planes and helicopters, armored vehicles, artillery, missile artillery. And many soldiers have been drafted to participate in the military operations.

These are very large-scale and brutal battles are being waged. For the time being, we can say that Turkey and Azerbaijan’s plans to take control of Nagorno-Karabakh through blitzkrieg have failed.