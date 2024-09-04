"Pre-election monitoring in Georgia reveals polarization, violence, and bribery" - ISFED

ISFED on the Georgian elections

“Pre-election monitoring has revealed polarization, violence, bribery, the misuse of administrative resources, and more in Georgia,” stated the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) in their pre-election report covering the period from June 1 to August 27 (before the official announcement of the parliamentary elections).

“We are, of course, already monitoring the official election period and have recorded incidents related to its beginning. However, at this point, we have only presented data up until August 27 and continue to monitor the pre-election period,” said ISFED executive director Nino Dolidze.

What’s in the report?

Polarization of the campaign: ISFED observed that the official pre-election campaign in Georgia remains highly polarized. The organization pointed out that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, has made problematic statements, such as promising to declare opposition parties unconstitutional if they secure a constitutional majority.

Polarization intensified by the “foreign agents” law: Another factor contributing to the polarization is the final adoption of the “Foreign Agents” law, which was approved despite significant public opposition. This opposition led to intimidation, threats, and physical assaults against those who opposed the law. ISFED highlights the widespread dissatisfaction with the adoption of the “Russian law,” as it’s commonly referred to, and the concerns expressed by Western partners.

Electoral legislation changes: The report also noted a significant development—changes in electoral legislation that lowered the quorum required for decisions by the Central Election Commission (CEC). ISFED expressed concern over this, stating that it’s crucial for CEC decisions to be based on consensus and involve multiple parties to ensure public trust in the electoral process.

ISFED’s observations on the electoral administration