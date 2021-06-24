“Instead of an ambulance, we had a cart” - the story of a 91-year-old doctor from Georgia. Video



For more than half a century, 91-year-old Shukhuz Narmania has been the main source of help for residents of three villages in the Samegrelo region in Georgia – Koki, Kakhati, Orsantisel. A village doctor, he was in charge of a clinic for 70 years, including the years of the Georgian-Abkhaz armed conflict, in the zone of which the villages are located.

A year has passed since Shukhuzu Narmania underwent heart surgery. He will no longer be able to return to work. But he has not given up – he continues to heal his neighbors.