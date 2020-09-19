Armenian authorities predict a sharp increase in the spread of coronavirus

The coronavirus situation in Armenia is starting to spiral out of control again. The Armenian authorities predict an increase in the number of infections in the next two weeks.

One of the most important indicators of the spread of coronavirus, its rate of reproduction, has now increased to 1.02. This means that each infected person infects more than one other person.

• No masks, no breaks, no cafeteria: Armenia prepares for new school year

What the ministry of health says

One of the reasons for the increase in the number of infections is that more tests are now being done, explains Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan:

“However, we also see a percentage increase in the number of tests, which today is at about seven percent (for comparison, it was only five percent before – JAMnews), which raises concerns”.

The upward trend in the number of infections, as noted by Avanesyan, is associated with the beginning of the school year.

“Although the schools opened only on September 15, even before that, we saw a spike”, said Anahit Avanesyan.

She said that just before the start of the new school year, parents and children were busy preparing. The shopping, meetings, and excessive contact ultimately led to the spread of the virus.

The deputy minister says that schools opening will visibly change the infection rate curve over the next two weeks.

The growth of the virus reproductive rate (Rt COVID19) is now 1.02, wrote Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan on her Facebook page:

“If this figure grows above 1, we predict a rapid spread of the virus, as each infected person will infect more than one person. Just a few days ago, this figure was less than one, which indicated a decrease in the number of cases”.

The Deputy Minister recalled that the reproductive rate increased in May-early June, after which, in July, a sharp increase in the number of infected people was reported in Armenia.

Lena Nanushyan urged people to continue to comply with all anti-epidemic rules: wear masks, wash or disinfect your hands often, and observe social distance:

“Otherwise, we will see a rapid increase in infections.”

The situation with the coronavirus in the country

In March 2020, a state of emergency was introduced in Armenia.

Right up until the beginning of July, the number of infected people was increasing daily in the country; July 6 is considered the peak of the spread of coronavirus. After this date, the number of new infections per day began to decline.

In this regard, from August 12, the commandant’s office allowed foreigners to come into the country, as well as hold street meetings and rallies, in compliance with anti-epidemic standards.

The state of emergency expired on September 11, after which quarantine was introduced in Armenia for four months.

As of September 18, 239 new cases of infection have been detected in the country, with a total of 46,910 cases. 42,369 patients have recovered, and 926 people have died.