Increase in drug trafficking in Armenia: Figures and comments

Increase in drug trafficking in Armenia

“In the first quarter of 2024, 1,130 cases of illegal drug trafficking were identified in Armenia. During the same period in 2023, this figure was 981, indicating a 14.1 percent increase,” Hovhannes Ambarian, a representative of the Investigative Committee, told journalists.

Alongside this, the number of people prosecuted has also risen, with 301 individuals facing charges from January to March, including five minors. In the same period last year, 144 people were prosecuted.

Law enforcement officials are highlighting the rise in drug sales through social media. Medical professionals warn that minors targeted by drug dealers often face serious health issues, including mental disorders.

Increase in illegal drug trafficking since 2023

Last year also saw an upward trend, according to Hovhannes Ambarian, head of the department for combating illegal drug trafficking:

“In 2022, 2,266 cases of illegal drug trafficking were identified in Armenia, compared to 5,070 cases in 2023. This is a 123.7 percent increase.“

Ambarian noted that while society often claims that “the increase in drug trafficking has reached unprecedented levels,” this isn’t always accurate.

“Statistical data may result from intensified efforts and detection of [illegal trafficking] cases. I can even say that in 2023, cases from many years ago were identified. Regardless, the numbers are alarming. We must step up our fight against drug trafficking and adopt a multifaceted approach,” he explained.

“15-year-old girl with drug addiction sent to psychiatric health center”

Alongside the rise in drug trafficking, the number of visits to the National Addiction Treatment Center has also increased.

Suren Nazinyan, the center’s director, states that they have underage patients as well. Last year, they had seven minors, all boys.

“This year, we had a 15-year-old girl. Unfortunately, she has already developed mental health issues. She has been sent to the children’s ward of the psychiatric health center.“

According to Suren Nazinyan, “non-traditional” synthetic drugs have become increasingly popular recently. These psychostimulants quickly lead to addiction and can cause mental disorders.

Due to this, the director of the National Addiction Treatment Center urges parents to be more attentive to their children’s behavior to notice changes that occur with drug use:

“For instance, their social circle may change, healthy interests may be replaced by negative ones. They might start coming home late, running away, or becoming withdrawn.”

In some cases, there might be physical signs, such as red eyes from marijuana use, Nazinyan says. The addiction treatment center helps patients overcome their problems through both medical treatment and socio-psychological support programs.