Incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Defense ministries report conflicting information
Information from Baku
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports:
“Starting at noon on July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, fired at our positions from artillery installations.
“There are losses on both sides.
“Currently, there are skirmishes in the area. Our units are monitoring the operational environment.”
Information from Yerevan
Shushan Stepanyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, wrote on her Facebook page:
“Today, at around 12:30, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, for reasons unknown to us, attempted to violate the state border of the Republic of Armenia in the Tavush direction by UAZ vehicles. After warning the Armenian side, leaving the UAZ car, the enemy troops returned to their positions.
“At 13:45, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, using artillery fire, tried to seize our stronghold, but were thrown back by fire from their positions, bearing casualties.
“There are no losses on the Armenian side. ”