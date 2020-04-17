Inauguration of president of Abkhazia will be held on April 23 in closed setting ﻿

The inauguration of the newly elected President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania will take place in a completely different atmosphere than usual on April 23 due to the coronavirus epidemic and the subsequent state of emergency.

The inauguration organizing committee decided to minimize the risks of infection.

Therefore, the ceremony will take place not in the traditional hall for 900 people in the government building, where the inauguration of the presidents usually took place.

This time the ceremony will be held in a conference hall of the presidential administration, and no more than 50 people will be in attendance.

In addition to the incumbent president and vice-president, as well as the acting head of Abkhazia, Valery Bganba, 35 deputies, five members of the Constitutional Court and the chairman of the Central Election Commission will be present in the hall.

During the inauguration ceremony, the elected president will swear an oath, then the acting head of state will give him the symbols of presidential power – official seals, standard, staff and saber.

Presumably, the ceremony will take no more than an hour.

Neither an orchestra, nor festive guard will be present.

There will also be no traditional festive buffet reception, nor a banquet for guests.

The presidential election in Abkhazia was held on March 22. The victory was won by Aslan Bzhania, who won 56.5% of the vote. The votes for the other two candidates were as follows: for Adgur Ardzinba – 35.42% of the voters, for Leonid Dzapshba – 2.22%. 1.75% voted against all candidates.

