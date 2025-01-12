In Abkhazia, municipal official kills three people

In Abkhazia, Aslan Dochia, a municipal official from the city of Sukhum, shot and killed three people during a conflict over land.

The incident occurred on January 11 at the popular Sukhum café “Biskvit,” where two local businessmen, Eshsou Zhiba and Lasha Kvicinia, invited Dochia, a legal department employee of the Sukhum city administration, to resolve the dispute.

Abkhaz media reports that Dochia had previously refused to register a small plot of land for the businessmen. The conversation about the failed deal escalated into an argument, during which Dochia pulled out a gun and shot his opponents at point-blank range. He then headed for the exit, where he encountered Narso Zhiba, the brother of Eshsou Zhiba, who had just arrived at the café.

A video of the incident shows that Narso Zhiba, who was outside the café, heard gunshots but did not know what had happened when he ran inside. As a result, he passed by his brother’s killer.

Aslan Dochia then shot Narso Zhiba multiple times in the back before calmly getting into a car and driving away. Dochia went directly to the State Security Service of Abkhazia, where he surrendered.

The severely injured brothers Zhiba and Lasha Kvicinia were taken to the hospital, but they could not be saved.

news in Abkhazia