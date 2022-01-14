Ilham Aliyev: We offer Armenia mutual recognition of territorial integrity

Azerbaijan’s offer to Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with local TV channels commented on the incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the process of opening communications and the prospects for signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

January 11 border escalation

On January 11, 2022, as a result of another military clash on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, three Armenian and one Azerbaijani servicemen were killed, two Armenian servicemen were injured.

“This is another military provocation against Azerbaijani servicemen, irrational aggression. This is not the first time that has happened since the [second Karabakh] war. Unfortunately, all our previous response actions have not yet become a lesson for Armenia.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan have taken decisive action to punish the criminals. According to information from the Minister of Defense, from 6 to 8 [Armenian] servicemen were killed, many were injured.

After some time, the Armenian side began to very persistently ask for a ceasefire. But they must understand that the death of an Azerbaijani soldier will not be forgotten just like that.

There were numerous requests from the Armenian side, with the involvement of Russian peacekeepers, although this happened not in their area of ​​responsibility, but on the border in the Kalbajar direction. At 21.30 I gave the command to the Minister of Defense to cease fire and allow the Armenian side to take away their numerous wounded”.

“If we see even the slightest threat to our security…”

“The Armenian army is in a ruined state and is not able to resist us. And we are closely following all the attempts of military reform in Armenia both on our own and with the help of their partners.

And I say openly: if we see even the slightest threat to our security, this threat will be immediately destroyed, no matter where it is, at what depth of the territory of Armenia. Everyone should understand this, and, first of all, the leadership of Armenia”.

“We don’t want a third war”

“Perhaps the events that have recently taken place in the CIS have become an incentive for provocations at the border […] Maybe they believe that their capabilities have increased or they can get support from somewhere.

But they should not forget that no matter who helps them, we will achieve our goal. We are only stopped by the fact that we do not want a third war, this is not part of our plans.

We want the war period to end, so that normal ties can be established and for Armenia to finally recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. That’s what we want”.

Mutual recognition of the state border

“Our policy is absolutely clear – both in connection with the war, and with the settlement of the former Karabakh conflict, as well as with the future.

We propose that both countries recognize each other’s territorial integrity, that work begins on the delimitation of borders, that the process of opening communications be launched and that a peace treaty be signed.

Any peace treaty for Armenia can, of course, become just a piece of paper. Therefore, whether it is signed or not, we will and must constantly build up our military strength.

If they do not want to recognize our territorial integrity, then we will not recognize their territorial integrity. We have perhaps a hundred times more reason to do so.

In November 1920, our historical land – Zangezur – was separated from us and annexed to Armenia, just like Goycha [Lake Sevan in Armenia – JAMnews]. And on May 29, 1918, the city of Irevan was transferred to Armenia.

We have many reasons not to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia. But, despite this, we are ready for this in the name of the future peace, the establishment of ties between countries.

But I cannot guarantee that this will be the case six months later”.

Fate of historical monuments in Karabakh

“We organized trips to the liberated territories for diplomats, journalists, and representatives of the public from different countries. And everyone was shocked. Because even we did not know the scale of vandalism and barbarism there.

It also broke the ideological concept of the Armenians that they are a civilized ancient people, a stronghold of Christianity in the Caucasus surrounded by barbarian Muslims.

Well, how can a noble people do such a thing? Digging up the dead and pulling out their gold teeth, breaking gravestones and exporting them to neighboring countries for sale, destroying mosques and keeping pigs there.

This ‘epic saga’ with UNESCO, when they tried to accuse us of vandalism, that we would destroy their churches. When everyone saw that both the churches and the graves were in place – that’s all, the topic of UNESCO’s arrival was off the agenda.

About UNESCO. We have been inviting them to come here all these years. The answer was: we do not deal with political issues. As soon as the second Karabakh war ended, they themselves began to insistently offer to come.

If they come, they will have to see destroyed mosques, destroyed cemeteries, historical monuments, destroyed cities. And they will have to say who did it. If they don’t go, it means they don’t want to do it”.